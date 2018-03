March 19 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp :

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP SAYS EXPECT DECREASE IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q4 Source text: (bit.ly/2DEs046) Further company coverage: