March 8 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp :

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL OF ITS 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP - ‍EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM​

* CALUMET - CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021​