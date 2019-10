BRIEF-Calvin Klein And Swatch Group Agree To End Licensing Agreement

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Calvin Klein Inc:

* CALVIN KLEIN, INC. AND SWATCH GROUP AGREE TO END LICENSING AGREEMENT

* CALVIN KLEIN SAYS IS CURRENTLY EVALUATING BEST POSSIBLE PARTNER FOR FUTURE AND WILL ANNOUNCE ITS PARTNER IN DUE COURSE

* CALVIN KLEIN- AGREES TO END AGREEMENT WITH SWATCH AS PARTNERS BELIEVE THEY HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO ACHIEVE MAXIMUM POTENTIAL IN KEY MARKETS

* CALVIN KLEIN SAYS "THE GROWTH OPPORTUNITY WE SEE" FOR WATCH AND JEWELRY CATEGORY "HAS NOT BEEN OPTIMIZED WITH CURRENT LICENSEE, SWATCH GROUP"