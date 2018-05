May 18 (Reuters) - Calyxt Inc:

* CALYXT ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF FOLLOW-ON OFFERING

* CALYXT - PRICE OF FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING OF 3.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK LAUNCHED MAY 15 HAS BEEN SET AT $15.00 PER SHARE

* CALYXT INC - OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM 3.1 MILLION SHARES TO ACCOMMODATE CELLECTIS TO BUY 550,000 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: