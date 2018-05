May 7 (Reuters) - Calyxt Inc:

* CALYXT INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* EXPECT TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND BUSINESS FOR A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF 2019

* SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH SPEND IN RANGE OF $2.0 MILLION TO $2.2 MILLION PER MONTH EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL FOR GRAIN PURCHASES IN LATER PART OF 2018