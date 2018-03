March 27 (Reuters) - Camanio Care Ab (Publ):

* CAMANIO CARE AB SIGNS LOI FOR STRATEGIC ACQUISITION WITHIN IOT-SOLUTIONS FOR DIGITAL CARE SERVICES

* ‍HAS NOW SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT WITH INTENTION TO ACQUIRE COMPANY VITAL INTEGRATION.​

* ‍ACQUISITION CAN GIVE CAMANIO CARE A STRATEGIC POSITION ON GROWING MARKET FOR INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) WITHIN DIGITAL CARE.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)