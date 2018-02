Feb 28 (Reuters) - Camanio Care Ab (Publ):

* ‍OCT-DEC NET SALES FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO 1,844 KSEK (1,397 KSEK)​

* OCT-DEC ‍OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTED TO LOSS 5,710 KSEK (LOSS 403 KSEK)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)