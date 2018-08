Aug 9 (Reuters) - Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CAMBER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ISSUES VOLUNTARY NATIONWIDE RECALL OF VALSARTAN TABLETS, USP, 40MG, 80MG, 160MG AND 320MG.

* CAMBER PHARMACEUTICALS - TO DATE, CAMBER HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO VALSARTAN TABLETS RECALL