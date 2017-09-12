BRIEF-Camber receives final notice of default from its senior lender

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Camber Energy Inc
* Camber announces letter from lender
* Camber Energy Inc - Evaluating strategic alternatives as to how to address these defaults
* Camber Energy Inc - On September 8 it received a final notice of default from its senior lender, international bank of commerce
* Camber Energy Inc - Engaged Dykema Gossett as restructuring advisors to assist company in continuing to evaluate all strategic alternatives
* Camber Energy Inc - Reports that it is still pursuing possible resolutions of default notice received by wholly owned subsidiary Cati Operating Llc
* Camber Energy Inc - Company has a 30-day cure period under its loan agreement with respect to covenant defaults Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: