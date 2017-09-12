FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Camber receives final notice of default from its senior lender
September 12, 2017 / 9:39 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Camber receives final notice of default from its senior lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Camber Energy Inc

* Camber announces letter from lender

* Camber Energy Inc - ‍Evaluating strategic alternatives as to how to address these defaults​

* Camber Energy Inc - ‍On September 8 it received a final notice of default from its senior lender, international bank of commerce​

* Camber Energy Inc - Engaged Dykema Gossett as restructuring advisors to assist company in continuing to evaluate all strategic alternatives​

* Camber Energy Inc - Reports that it is still pursuing possible resolutions of default notice received by wholly owned subsidiary Cati Operating Llc​

* Camber Energy Inc - ‍Company has a 30-day cure period under its loan agreement with respect to covenant defaults​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

