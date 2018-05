BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group Initiates Review Of Strategic Alternatives Including Sale Of Co

May 14 (Reuters) - Cambium Learning Group Inc:

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP INC Q1 REVENUE ROSE 2 PCT TO $36.6 MLN

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP INC SAYS REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP INC SAYS ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP INC SAYS ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VKIDZ

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP INC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE ROUGHLY CONSISTENT WITH 2017

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP INC SAYS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COULD INCLUDE SALE OF COMPANY OR SALE OF DIVISION OR DIVISIONS THEREOF

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP - HAS ENGAGED MACQUARIE CAPITAL AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR AND LOWENSTEIN SANDLER LLP AS LEGAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST IN STRATEGIC REVIEW

* CAMBIUM LEARNING SAYS VKIDZ’S PURCHASE PRICE WILL INCLUDE ISSUANCE OF 6.7 MILLION CAMBIUM LEARNING COMMON SHARES, PLUS PAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT OF VKIDZ

* CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.05