in 14 hours
BRIEF-Cambrex Corp Q2 revenue $134.6 million
August 4, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Cambrex Corp Q2 revenue $134.6 million

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cambrex Corp

* Cambrex reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.75 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $134.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.9 million

* 2017 full year financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow increased

* Sees FY 2017 net revenue increase of 7 percent - 11 percent

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of $70 million - $75 million; sees FY 2017 free cash flow of $55 million - $65 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations per share $3.00 - $3.12

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.02, revenue view $536.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

