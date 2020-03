BRIEF-Cambria Automobiles Announces Temporary Closure Of Its Dealerships Across UK

March 24 (Reuters) - Cambria Automobiles Plc:

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES - COVID-19 UPDATE: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF RETAIL SITES

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES PLC - BOARD OF CAMBRIA ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ITS DEALERSHIPS ACROSS UK.

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES PLC - ALL CAR SHOWROOMS HAVE CLOSED WITH EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT ON 23 MARCH 2020

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES PLC - ALL CAR SHOWROOMS HAVE CLOSED WITH EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT ON 23 MARCH 2020

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES PLC - ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROJECTS HAVE BEEN PUT ON HOLD

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES PLC - ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROJECTS HAVE BEEN PUT ON HOLD

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES PLC - BOARD IS NOT LIKELY TO RECOMMEND AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR PERIOD ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020.

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES PLC - CLOSURE OF GROUP’S RETAIL SITES WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES PLC - BOARD IS NOT LIKELY TO RECOMMEND AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR PERIOD ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES PLC - SUSPENDS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE IN MARKET UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* CAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES PLC - BOARD IS CONFIDENT THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: