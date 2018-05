BRIEF-Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy - WSJ

May 2 (Reuters) -

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLOSING OPERATIONS FOLLOWING FACEBOOK DATA CONTROVERSY - WSJ

* NIGEL OAKES, THE FOUNDER OF SCL GROUP, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S BRITISH AFFILIATE, CONFIRMED THAT BOTH COMPANIES WERE CLOSING DOWN - WSJ

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS DOORS BECAUSE IT WAS LOSING CLIENTS AND FACING MOUNTING LEGAL FEES IN THE FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION - WSJ

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS SHUTTING DOWN EFFECTIVE WEDNESDAY AND EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN TOLD TO TURN IN THEIR COMPUTERS - WSJ