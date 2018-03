BRIEF-Cambridge Analytica provides update on data used in 2016 US presidential campaign

March 29 (Reuters) -

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA - CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA FROM RESEARCH COMPANY GSR ON THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA-USED DATA TO IDENTIFY “PERSUADABLE” VOTERS, HOW LIKELY THEY WERE TO VOTE, ISSUES THEY CARED ABOUT, & WHO WAS MOST LIKELY TO DONATE

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA - BUILT POLLING TRACKER FOR EVERY KEY STATE, PROVIDED DASHBOARDS FOR 2016 CAMPAIGN, INCLUDING GROUP THAT PLANNED CANDIDATE'S TRAVEL AGENDA Source text - bit.ly/2J5ts3q Further company coverage: