March 19 (Reuters) -

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS REJECTS ALLEGATIONS MADE IN CHANNEL 4 NEWS STORY REGARDING ITS BUSINESS PRACTICES

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA - NEWS REPORT CONTAINED CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN FIRM’S EXECUTIVES AND “UNDERCOVER REPORTER” POSING AS SRI LANKAN BUSINESSMAN

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA - NEWS REPORT MISREPRESENTS NATURE OF CONVERSATIONS & HOW CO CONDUCTS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: