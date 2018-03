BRIEF-Cambridge Analytica Releases Timeline of Agreements Made In Name Of SCL Elections

March 22 (Reuters) - Cambridge Analytica :

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN AUGUST 2013 CHRISTOPHER WYLIE BEGINS PART-TIME AT SCL ELECTIONS

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN MAY 2014, START RESEARCH PROJECT WITH GSR; IN JULY 2014, CHRISTOPHER WYLIE STOPS WORKING WITH FIRM

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN LATE 2014, WE TOOK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST WYLIE FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT, POTENTIAL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY THEFT

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN 2015 AUGUST WYLIE SIGNED A LEGAL DOCUMENT TO SAY HE HOLDS NO MATERIAL FROM FIRM

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN DEC. 2015, FACEBOOK CONTACTED BOTH FIRM AND GSR TO UNDERSTAND THE DATA AND ASKED TO DELETE IT

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA- IN JULY 2016 GSR ASKED FIRM TO VERIFY DATA WAS DELETED; IN AUG, TOOK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GSR; IN NOV, REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH GSR

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA - IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA - IN SEPT. 2017 ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT PROCESSING DATA ON U.S. NATIONALS IN UK, PARTIES EXCHANGE NUMEROUS LETTERS

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN