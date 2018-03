March 20 (Reuters) - Cambridge Analytica:

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE (ICO) SINCE FEBRUARY 2017 - WEBSITE‍​

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OFFERED TO SHARE WITH ICO ALL INFORMATION THAT IT ASKED FOR - WEBSITE‍​

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ALSO OFFERED FOR THE ICO TO ATTEND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OFFICE VOLUNTARILY, SUBJECT TO OUR AGREEING SCOPE OF INSPECTION - WEBSITE‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2u4Y15J