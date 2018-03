BRIEF-Cambridge Analytica Says It Did Not Use Facebook Data In Services For Trump Campaign

March 19 (Reuters) - CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA :

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “FACEBOOK DATA WAS NOT USED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AS PART OF SERVICES IT PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN”

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “WE DID NOT WORK ON BREXIT REFERENDUM IN THE UK”

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA - IN 2014, GOT FACEBOOK DATA AND DERIVATIVES FROM CO NAMED GSR THAT WAS ENGAGED TO LEGALLY SUPPLY DATA FOR RESEARCH

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA - SOURCE FOR MEDIA REPORTS IS FORMER CONTRACTOR FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHO LEFT IN 2014, NOT A FOUNDER

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA - AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: