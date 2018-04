April 4 (Reuters) -

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS WHEN FACEBOOK CONTACTED THEM TO LET THEM KNOW DATA HAD BEEN IMPROPERLY OBTAINED, IMMEDIATELY DELETED RAW DATA FROM FILE SERVER‍​‍​

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS "LICENSED DATA FROM GSR FOR 30 MILLION INDIVIDUALS, NOT 87 MILLION", DID NOT RECEIVE MORE THAN 30 MILLION RECORDS FROM RESEARCH CO GSR