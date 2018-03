BRIEF-Cambridge Analytica's Acting CEO Comments on Data Privacy Issue

March 23 (Reuters) - Cambridge Analytica :

* MESSAGE FROM ACTING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER TAYLER‍​

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “BELIEVED THAT THE DATA HAD BEEN OBTAINED IN LINE WITH FACEBOOK’S TERMS OF SERVICE AND DATA PROTECTION LAWS”

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS IN 2014 SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES FROM A RESEARCH COMPANY (GSR) THAT HAD NOT RECEIVED CONSENT FROM MOST RESPONDENTS‍​

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO ALEXANDER TAYLER - “WE DID NOT USE ANY GSR DATA IN THE WORK WE DID IN THE 2016 US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION”

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS SHORTLY AFTER OCTOBER 2015, FACEBOOK “REQUESTED THAT WE DELETE THE DATA”

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO - ARE NOW UNDERTAKING AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY AUDIT TO VERIFY THAT WE DO NOT HOLD ANY GSR DATA

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO - HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS A YEAR AGO CARRIED OUT INTERNAL AUDIT TO SEE THAT ALL DATA HAD BEEN DELETED & GAVE FACEBOOK A CERTIFICATE TO THIS EFFECT

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS DELETED RAW DATA FROM FILE SERVER AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS BEGAN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE RAW DATA IN ITS SYSTEM AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “SOURCE OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE COMPANY IS NOT A WHISTLEBLOWER OR A FOUNDER OF THE COMPANY”

* CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS' PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY