April 19 (Reuters) - Cambridge Bancorp:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS AND DECLARES DIVIDEND

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $23.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 9.6%

* QTRLY NET INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES INCREASED BY 5.8 PERCENT TO $14.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: