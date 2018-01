Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cambridge Bancorp:

* ANNOUNCES EARNINGS FOR 2017, DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND, AND REPORTS THE IMPACT OF THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* REPORTS ‍ONE-TIME NON-CASH TAX CHARGE IN Q4 2017 OF $3.9 MILLION​