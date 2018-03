BRIEF-Cambridge Cognition Announces Award Of Major New Pharmaceutical Clinical Trial Contract

March 26 (Reuters) - Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc :

* MAJOR CONTRACT WIN AND FUNDING AWARD

* AWARD OF A MAJOR NEW PHARMACEUTICAL CLINICAL TRIAL CONTRACT AND A DIGITAL HEALTH CATALYST GRANT FROM INNOVATE UK

* NEW CLINICAL TRIAL CONTRACT IS LARGER OF 2 CONTRACTS, COLLECTIVELY TOTALLING £2.3M, ORIGINALLY EXPECTED IN LAST QUARTER OF 2017

* CONTRACT FOR MULTI-NATIONAL PHASE IV CLINICAL STUDY WITH PHARMACEUTICAL CO, WHICH WILL HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018, 2019 REVENUES