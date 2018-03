March 22 (Reuters) - Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc :

* FY ‍TOTAL REVENUES OF £6.73M (2016: £6.88M)​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED LOSS BEFORE TAX OF £0.07M (2016: PROFIT OF £0.20M)​

* ‍EXPECT TO FURTHER DEVELOP EXISTING PARTNERSHIPS & FORGE NEW ONES TO DRIVE PROFITABLE REVENUE GROWTH ​