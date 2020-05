BRIEF-Cambridge Cognition Reports Wider Pretax Loss For The Year

May 5 (Reuters) - Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC:

* CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC - GROUP HAS HAD A STRONG START TO 2020 WITH £2.61M OF ORDERS BOOKED IN Q1 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC - FY TOTAL REVENUES OF £5.04M (2018: £6.13M)

* CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC - FY LOSS BEFORE TAX OF £3.12M (2018: LOSS OF £1.49M)

* CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC - CASH BALANCE AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 OF £0.90M (31 DECEMBER 2018: £1.11M)

* CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC - ORDER BOOK AT 31 DECEMBER 2019: £5.69M (31 DECEMBER 2018: £6.08M)

* CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC - COST REDUCTION MEASURES FOR 2020 ALREADY IMPLEMENTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: