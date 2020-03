BRIEF-Camden Property Trust Announces Actions To Support Residents And Employees During Covid-19 Pandemic

March 25 (Reuters) - Camden Property Trust:

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST ANNOUNCES ACTIONS TO SUPPORT RESIDENTS AND EMPLOYEES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST - OFFERING ZERO RENT INCREASES ON LEASE RENEWALS, WAIVING LATE FEES, CREATING PAYMENT PLANS, FOR THOSE IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST - HALTING EVICTIONS FOR RESIDENTS WHO HAVE BEEN FINANCIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST - LEASING OFFICES TEMPORARILY CLOSED BUT CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ONGOING ESSENTIAL SERVICES TO RESIDENTS, PROSPECTIVE RESIDENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: