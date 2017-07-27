FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Camden Property Trust Qtrly affo earnings per share $0.97

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Camden Property Trust:

* Camden Property Trust announces second quarter 2017 operating results

* Qtrly affo earnings per share $0.97

* Qtrly FFO per share $1.15

* Camden property trust sees q3 FFO per share $1.14 - $1.18

* Camden property trust sees fy 2017 FFO per share $4.51 - $4.63

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Camden property trust sees fy 2017 same property noi growth in range of 1.50% - 2.50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

