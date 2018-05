May 3 (Reuters) - Camden Property Trust:

* QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* CAMDEN’S 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO PER SHARE IS UNCHANGED

* EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)