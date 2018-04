April 27 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp:

* CAMECO CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MILLION VERSUS $393 MILLION

* CAMECO CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* CAMECO CORP - 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

* CAMECO CORP - "WE EXPECT CASH FLOW IN 2018 TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017" Source text: [bit.ly/2I2XdBU] Further company coverage: