Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp:

* CAMECO‘S BOARD APPOINTS NEW CHAIR

* CAMECO CORP - ‍ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF IAN BRUCE AS CHAIR OF CAMECO‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* CAMECO CORP - ‍IAN BRUCE WILL SUCCEED NEIL MCMILLAN, WHO IS RETIRING FROM BOARD​