April 19 (Reuters) - Camellia PLC:

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 298.3 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 257.9 MILLION POUNDS

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS 27.6 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 26.5 MILLION POUNDS

* FY PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND 98P

* TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 135P