BRIEF-Camellia Says It Would Be Inappropriate To Recommend Additional Dividends

April 1 (Reuters) - Camellia PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE

* DECIDED THAT IT WOULD BE INAPPROPRIATE TO RECOMMEND ANY ADDITIONAL DIVIDENDS

* ONCE WE HAVE THIS CLARITY AND IF CIRCUMSTANCES SO JUSTIFY, WE WILL DECLARE A SPECIAL DIVIDEND ALONGSIDE INTERIM DIVIDEND

* ALL OF OUR AGRICULTURAL OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN WORKING CLOSE TO NORMAL WITH EXCEPTION OF INDIA.

* OUR ENGINEERING BUSINESSES ARE ALSO OPERATING AT CLOSE TO NORMAL.

* EXPECT THAT SOME OR ALL PLANTS MAY BE FORCED TO CLOSE IN CO’S ENGINEERING BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: