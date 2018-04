April 17 (Reuters) - Cameo Resources Corp:

* CAMEO RESOURCES CORP SAYS SOFTBANK GROUP INTENDS TO INVEST UP TO $99.1 MILLION TO ACQUIRE UP TO 9.9% OF NEMASKA LITHIUM INC.’S OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: