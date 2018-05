May 3 (Reuters) - Cameo Resources Corp:

* CAMEO RESOURCES CORP. TO UNDERGO 3 FOR 1 FORWARD SHARE SPLIT AND NAME CHANGE

* CAMEO RESOURCES CORP SAYS COMPANY PLANS ON REBRANDING AS “CAMEO COBALT CORP.” TO BETTER ALIGN WITH TACTICAL PURSUITS INTO ENERGY METALS ARENA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: