July 12 (Reuters) - Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

* Says co, unit CFS Europe SpA, jointly acquired 51 percent stake in Ningbo Wanglong Flavors and Fragrances Co

* Newly formed entity CFS Wanglong manufactures, markets flavour & fragrance to food manufacturers, distributors, industrial customers globally Source text - (reut.rs/2ugQrVb) Further company coverage: