BRIEF-Campari Acquires 49% Stake In Tannico For EUR 23.4 Mln

June 5 (Reuters) - Davide Campari Milano SpA:

* ACQUIRES A 49% INTEREST IN TANNICO, LEADING E-COMMERCE PLATFORM FOR WINES AND PREMIUM SPIRITS IN ITALY

* OVERALL CONSIDERATION FOR 49% INTEREST IS EUR 23.4 MILLION

* CONFIRMED COMMITMENT TO DEVELOPMENT OF ONLINE CHANNEL, SET TO GROW STRONGLY ALSO FOLLOWING COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS INTEREST TO 100% STARTING FROM 2025, BASED ON CERTAIN CONDITIONS

* SEES TRANSACTION TO CLOSE BY END OF JULY 2020

* UNDER TRANSACTION, TO ACQUIRE 39% OF TANNICO SHARE CAPITAL AND AT SAME TIME TO SUBSCRIBE TO RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE TO REACH, IN AGGREGATE, 49% SHAREHOLDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)