April 2 (Reuters) - Davide Campari Milano SpA:

* CAMPARI GROUP AND INTERCOS GROUP JOIN FORCES TO PRODUCE HAND SANITIZER

* GEL WILL BE DELIVERED TO LOMBARDY HEALTHCARE WORKERS

* ALCOHOL DONATED BY CAMPARI GROUP HAS BEEN TRANSFORMED AND BOTTLED IN INTERCOS GROUP PLANT OF COSMINT (OLGIATE COMASCO)

* PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE A FIRST PRODUCTION OF FIFTEEN THOUSAND HAND SANITIZER BOTTLES Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2USWDxu Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)