BRIEF-Campari Board Recommends Shareholders To Revoke Resolution On Transfer Of Its Registered Office

March 19 (Reuters) - Davide Campari Milano SpA:

* BOARD RECOMMENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS TO REVOKE RESOLUTION ON TRANSFER OF COMPANY’S REGISTERED OFFICE

* BOARD RECOMMENDS TO REVOKE RESOLUTION IF WITHDRAWN SHARES WERE NOT OF NEGLIGIBLE AMOUNT

* ACCEPTABLE LEVEL OF WITHDRAWN SHARES IS IDENTIFIED IN IN REGION OF 3 MILLION

* TRANSACTION CONSTITUTES ONE OF PILLARS OF LONG-TERM STRATEGY OF GROUP

* IT WILL BE SUBMITTED TO SHAREHOLDERS' APPROVAL ONCE AGAIN AS SOON AS MARKET AND STOCK PRICE WILL STABILIZE