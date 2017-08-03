FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Campari sees flat 2017 EBIT margin versus 2016
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 3, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Campari sees flat 2017 EBIT margin versus 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Davide Campari:

* CFO Paolo Marchesini tells analyst call EBIT margin is seen flat in 2017 versus 2016 on an organic basis

* CFO says sees advertising and promotion costs at 18.7 percent of sales this year, it could be 20 basis points higher or lower than that

* CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz says Grand Marnier reported H1 net sales of 58.9 million euros

* CEO says Grand Marnier on track to deliver on expectations of 47 million euros EBITDA for 2017

* CEO says U.S. sales of Grand Marnier have returned to low-to-mid single digit growth in terms of volumes

* CEO says group has to take Grand Marnier off desserts and back into cocktail glasses in Europe, it will take some time Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.