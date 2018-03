March 21 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* CAMPBELL BOARD ELECTS MARIA TERESA HILADO AS DIRECTOR

* HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018

* WITH HILADO’S ELECTION, CAMPBELL’S BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 13 MEMBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: