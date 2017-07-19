FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Campbell reaffirms its full-year guidance for fiscal 2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 12:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Campbell reaffirms its full-year guidance for fiscal 2017

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co

* Campbell to provide update on growth strategies and outline key initiatives for fiscal 2018

* Campbell Soup Co - ‍Campbell reaffirmed its previous full-year guidance for fiscal 2017​

* Campbell reaffirmed its previous full-year guidance for fiscal 2017,

* Campbell Soup - ‍expects to reach about $310 million in annual cost savings by end of fiscal 2017​

* Campbell Soup - continues to expect current cost savings initiatives to deliver $450 million, or about 6 percent of sales by end of fiscal 2020​

* Campbell Soup - ‍reiterated its long-term targets for organic sales and earnings​

* Campbell - Expects adjusted gross margin of about 38 percent for FY 2017, expects to generate about $1.25 billion in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.