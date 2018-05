BRIEF-Campbell Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.70

May 18 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* CAMPBELL REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $1.31

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 SALES $2.125 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.13 BILLION

* CAMPBELL REVISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY AMERICAS SIMPLE MEALS AND BEVERAGES SALES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.010 BILLION

* SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%

* CAMPBELL - QTRLY SALES OF U.S. SOUP DECREASED 1 PERCENT DRIVEN BY DECLINES IN CONDENSED SOUPS, PARTLY OFFSET BY GAINS IN BROTH AND READY-TO-SERVE SOUPS

* SEES ADJUSTED EPS REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE $2.85 TO $2.90

* QTRLY GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO $862 MILLION

* WE ARE “NOT SATISFIED” WITH OUR QTRLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PERFORMANCE IN QUARTER HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES

* CAMPBELL - EXCLUDING BENEFIT FROM SNYDER’S-LANCE ACQUISITION, FAVORABLE CURRENCY IMPACT, ORGANIC GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 1 PERCENT

* QTRLY CAMPBELL FRESH SALES INCREASED 1 PERCENT TO $251 MILLION PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY GAINS IN REFRIGERATED SOUP

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.12, REVENUE VIEW $8.76 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)