BRIEF-Campbell Soup Announces Strategic Reorganization

April 5 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* CAMPBELL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - LUCA MIGNINI NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - ANA DOMINGUEZ NAMED PRESIDENT OF CAMPBELL FRESH

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - EMILY WALDORF PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE STRATEGY

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - COMPANY CREATES “NEW ACCELERATOR UNIT TO DRIVE GROWTH IN FASTER-GROWING SPACES, INCLUDING CAMPBELL FRESH”

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - CAMPBELL’S DIGITAL AND E-COMMERCE UNIT WILL BECOME PART OF NEW ACCELERATOR UNIT

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - CAMPBELL FRESH WILL ALSO BECOME PART OF ACCELERATOR UNIT

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED