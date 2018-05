May 18 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* SAYS KEITH R. MCLOUGHLIN APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

* DENISE M. MORRISON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR, HAS CHOSEN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY

* CAMPBELL SOUP - COO LUCA MIGNINI WILL FOCUSES ON INTEGRATION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED SNYDER’S-LANCE, PACIFIC FOODS AND STABILIZING CO’S U.S. SOUP BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)