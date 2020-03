BRIEF-Campbell Soup Posts Q2 Adj. EPS Of $0.72

March 4 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* CAMPBELL REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.66 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* RAISES FISCAL 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) GUIDANCE RANGE TO $2.55 - $2.60

* QTRLY NET SALES AS REPORTED $2.16 BILLION VERSUS $2.17 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* CAMPBELL SOUP - CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY REPORTED & ORGANIC NET SALES, AS WELL AS ADJUSTED EBIT, TO BE CONSISTENT WITH GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON DEC. 04, 2019

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.54 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CAMPBELL SOUP - FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO VARY, INCLUDE DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAIN /OPERATIONS, INCLUDING FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK