July 6, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods for ‍$700 mln in cash​

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* Campbell to acquire Pacific Foods to expand in faster-growing health and well-being categories

* Campbell Soup Co - deal for ‍$700 million in cash​

* Campbell Soup Co - plans to fund acquisition through a combination of short- and long-term debt

* Pacific foods will become part of Campbell's Americas simple meals and beverages division

* Campbell soup - deal to be neutral to earnings in first 12 months following closing, excluding certain items

* Campbell plans to continue to operate pacific foods out of tualatin

* Campbell soup co - acquisition is not subject to any financing condition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

