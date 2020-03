BRIEF-Campine FY EBIT Up At 9.6 Million Euros

March 20 (Reuters) - CAMPINE NV:

* FY EBIT REACHED 9,6 MIO EUR (INCLUDING 3,9 MIO EUR REFUND OF EC FINE), WHICH IS 19% HIGHER COMPARED TO 8,1 MIO EUR OF 2018

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GIVING A PERSPECTIVE ON 2020 IS EXTREMELY DIFFICULT UNDER CURRENT DRAMATICAL CIRCUMSTANCES

* PROPOSES TO PAY A DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO 2,625 MIO EUR BASED ON 2019 RESULTS

* DIVIDEND PAY OUT OF 1.75 EUR GROSS PER SHARE IS PLANNED FOR JUNE 12TH 2020

* FY NET RESULT FOR 2019 IS 8,0 MIO EUR (INCLUDING 3,9 MIO EUR REFUND OF EC FINE) COMPARED TO 5,8 MIO EUR IN 2018 (+37%)

* FY REVENUE EUR 192.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 212.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK : DEMAND FOR OUR SPECIALTY CHEMICALS REGAINED GROUND SO FAR IN 2020

* OUTLOOK : PRICES WERE IN AN UPWARD TREND DUE TO SHORTAGES OF ANTIMONY METAL FROM CHINA. THIS PRICE UPTAKE SEEMS TO STABILIZE NOW THAT CHINESE EXPORT IS GEARING UP AGAIN

* OUTLOOK 2020: DEMAND FOR LEAD WILL DECREASE ON SHORT TERMS

* SOME LARGE INVESTMENTS WILL BE CARRIED OUT DURING 2020 IN METALS RECYCLING DIVISION