March 14 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc:

* CAMPING WORLD ANNOUNCES DEAL TO ACQUIRE RIVER CITY RECREATION WORLD IN THE LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS MARKET

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS - ‍ANNOUNCED DEAL HAS BEEN SIGNED TO ACQUIRE RIVER CITY RECREATION WORLD LOCATED IN SHERWOOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)