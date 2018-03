BRIEF-Camping World Holdings Announces Third Amendment To Its Credit Facility

March 29 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc:

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCED THE THIRD AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT FACILITY

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC - ‍CWGS GROUP, LLC, AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF COMPANY, HAS ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT​

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS-THIRD AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWER’S TERM LOAN FACILITY BY $250 MILLION TO PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.19 BILLION OUTSTANDING AS OF MARCH 28

* CAMPING WORLD-‍PROCEEDS FROM INCREMENTAL ADD-ON TO CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE TO BE USED TO FUND FUTURE DEALERSHIP ACQUISITIONS & EXPAND CO’S RETAIL PLATFORM​

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC - ‍PROCEEDS FROM INCREMENTAL ADD-ON TO CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO FUND FUTURE DEALERSHIP ACQUISITIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: