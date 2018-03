March 13 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc:

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS - AUDIT COMMITTEE SAID STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31 2016, QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, JUNE 30, SEPT. 30, SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS - COMMITTEE REACHED CONCLUSION BASED ON REVIEW OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF DIRECT INTEREST IN CWGS ENTERPRISES Source text (bit.ly/2p85Qmb) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)